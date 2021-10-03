SALEM — Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously called food stamps, now will see a permanent average increase of about $36 per month per person.
This permanent increase, which started Friday, Oct. 1, is the result of federal changes to the Thrifty Food Plan, according to a news release.
Most SNAP recipients in Oregon will continue to receive additional emergency SNAP benefits in October as the federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. These emergency benefits give SNAP recipients extra support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The increase will impact an estimated 408,000 households.
Emergency food benefits will be available Oct. 12 for current SNAP households. New SNAP households will receive the emergency allotments Oct. 29 or Nov. 2.
SNAP recipients do not have to do anything to receive these benefits; they will be issued directly on their EBT cards. More information about emergency allotments is available at oregon. gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/ Pages/About-SNAP.aspx.
Questions about SNAP benefits can be directed to the ONE Customer Service Center at 1-800-699-9075.
