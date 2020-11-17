SALEM — Oregon is committing $55 million in financial assistance to support Oregon businesses enduring the negative effects of COVID-19 restrictions.
Gov. Kate Brown announced the funding Tuesday, Nov. 17, in a press release.
The state will allocate the $55 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to counties, with each county receiving a base of $500,000 plus a per capita allocation of the remainder of the funds, according to the release.
Money will be allocated with “a priority for the hospitality industry, businesses impacted by the freeze, small businesses, and women, Black, Indigenous, people of color and tribal-owned businesses,” the press release stated.
The counties will be responsible for deciding how businesses apply to receive funds and communicating the application process to businesses.
The Governor’s Office also reported it anticipates funds will be distributed to counties within the next several weeks.
Business owners who are interested in applying should contact their county for more information.
