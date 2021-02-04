SALEM — As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to teachers and health care workers continues and the vaccination of seniors age 65 and older approaches, recommendations were put forward this week by a state advisory committee about who should be next in line.
Oregonian health care workers and first responders, long-term care facility residents and staff, K-12 educators and child care workers are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Eligibility is scheduled to expand to seniors on Monday, Feb. 8, with some becoming eligible before others depending on age.
People who are age 80 or older are scheduled to become eligible beginning Monday, Feb. 8, with younger seniors becoming eligible each week thereafter. People 75 and older will become eligible on Feb. 15, followed by those 70 and older on Feb. 22, and those 65 and older on March 1.
Vaccination of Oregon’s seniors and educators was estimated by the Oregon Health Authority to take as many as 12-15 weeks due to the limited supply of vaccines, putting completion of Phase 1B vaccination — educators and all seniors over 65 — somewhere in the early to mid-April range.
Once the tiered vaccination of Oregonians older than 65 is complete, the Vaccine Advisory Committee is recommending that vaccination open up to: Oregonians age 16-64 with underlying health conditions; frontline, on-site essential workers; youth and adults in custody age 16 and older; and those in low-income and congregate senior housing.
A federal judge ordered the state of Oregon to immediately begin vaccinating state prison inmates on Tuesday, Feb. 2. State prisons have been consistently hard-hit by outbreaks, with more than 3,000 incarcerated people testing positive.
The intent of the meeting on Jan. 28, the VAC’s goal was to “discuss sequencing based on equity, population sizes and anticipated vaccine allocations.”
A large block of the meeting was spent debating whether to include Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities as their own vaccine priority group. The committee eventually came to the decision not to do so, with some members agreeing that the other groups they approved would sufficiently include BIPOC communities and other members questioning the legality of doing so.
The VAC did, however, clarify the need to attend to those communities in their statement of intent and charged local public health authorities with serving vulnerable populations.
At times hanging their heads in visible frustration and voicing their displeasure with the agonizingly slow pace of the meeting, members of the VAC did not begin discussing the issue of vaccine sequencing beyond the BIPOC group until the final 30 minutes of their more than two-hour meeting.
At times throughout the meeting, held via Zoom video conference, committee members even appeared to be unsure of what matters they’d voted on.
“I’m just glad we voted on something,” said Christine Sanders, a committee member representing the Rockwood Community Development Corporation. “We are always gonna disagree, we all have our cultures. I’ve said very little about Black people (during VAC meetings), the Black people who are sitting in this group, we’ve said very little. Other people have spoken for us, who are not Black people … We’re on meeting four, and we always wait for the very last minute to agree on something, and I’m feeling really frustrated with that.”
The Vaccine Advisory Committee did outline the four groups to be prioritized for the next round of vaccination. However, they have yet to clearly identify the parameters of those groups or define who should be prioritized within or among them. For example, the VAC did not move to clarify what pre-existing conditions qualify or what defines an essential worker.
However, it will likely be some months before Phase 1B vaccination is complete, meaning that the VAC and the state have time before answers to such questions become critical.
For more information on getting vaccinated in Union County, visit the Center for Human Development’s website at chdinc.org or the Oregon Health Authority’s vaccination page at covidvaccine.oregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.