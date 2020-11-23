Police: 2 groups vandalized Portland buildings
PORTLAND — Portland police said two separate groups of people vandalized buildings across the city.
The incidents on Friday, Nov. 20, involved one group of nearly 50 people that vandalized several businesses in the northeast of the city while another group of people dressed in black and wearing spray-painted helmets gathered in the city's southwest.
No arrests were made in either group. Both groups had mostly dispersed by the time officers arrived, police said.
Windows and glass doors were broken and graffiti littered the front of various businesses, KOIN-TV reported. The Mexican consulate was also spray-painted.
The television station reported that an "autonomously organized" protest was planned for Friday night in which organizers asked protesters to be "extra angry at how PPB and other aspects of our city has oppressed trans people."
2 men die in small plane crash
OREGON CITY — Searchers have found the wreckage of an airplane that crashed south of Portland in rural Clackamas County, and they recovered human remains from the site, deputies said.
The Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office on Friday, Nov. 20, identified the remains as belonging to 44-year-old Jared Sabin and his son 19-year-old Gavyn Sabin.
They are believed to have left Salem on Monday morning, Nov. 16, in a Cessna 150 for Troutdale, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. After encountering bad weather, however, they told air controllers they were changing their destination. Controllers lost contact with them after that.
Search and rescue crews began searching for the plane Monday but weren't able to access the presumed crash site because of landslides, elevation gain and impassable trails.
Auto detailer gets prison for not paying $1.5M in taxes
PORTLAND — A Battle Ground, Washington man who ran a Portland auto detailing business was sentenced Wednesday, Nov. 18, to a year in federal prison for a scheme in which he hid his income and evaded paying $1.5 million in taxes.
Thomas Rennie, 58, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted tax evasion, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon ordered Rennie to surrender to prison in late March in an effort to avoid placing him in custody until a time when the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be less severe or a vaccine is available. He also was ordered to pay $1.5 million in restitution.
Rennie owned and operated the Autobella detailing business for over 28 years.
He avoided paying taxes from 2005 through 2017, lied on a bankruptcy petition in an attempt to hide his income and assets, and evaded paying personal, corporate and employment taxes, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Claire Fay.
Rennie in court said he felt shame for his actions.
"Please know I'm very remorseful. I made some bad decisions," he told the judge.
— Associated Press
