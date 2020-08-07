LA GRANDE — Every time it seems Oregon starts to turn a corner on its daily COVID-19 count, a day like Friday hits.
Just 24 hours after the state reported its lowest total in more than two weeks, and after averaging less than 300 cases in the previous six days, Oregon Health Authority reported 423 new cases Friday, the third-highest total reported by the state, which takes the overall count to 20,636. There also were nine more deaths, and now have been 348 attributed to the coronavirus.
Union County reported two new cases and now has 394, according to the Center for Human Development.
It's the sixth time OHA has reported more than 400 cases in a day during the pandemic, and the death count matches the second-highest one-day total.
The high total was carried by Multnomah County, which reported 110 cases. Umatilla and Washington counties both had 53 more cases, and Marion County had 47, giving the four hardest-hit counties 263 cases between them.
Seven other counties had a double-digit rise in cases: Malheur and Morrow (21 each), Deschutes (18), Yamhill (17), Clackamas (16), Lane (13) and Jackson (12). Morrow County has the highest per capita rate of infection at 2.75%, with Umatilla County — which moved past 2,200 cases — at 2.74%.
The state's overall rate of positive tests is at 4.48%, and the rate for the week currently is 6.1%. The weekly rate has to be below 5% three weeks in a row for one of the state's school reopening metrics to be met. The state has been below 5% just once in the last five weeks, and is on track to miss the mark this week.
Most counties also have surpassed the other metric — allowable rate of infection — given by the state to open schools. Oregon counties are to be at or below 10 new cases per 100,000 residents a week for three weeks in a row to meet the mark. Currently 29 of the state's 36 counties have surpassed that total this week. The only counties that still could meet that mark this week are Gilliam, Wheeler, Wallowa, Lake Curry, Crook and Coos.
