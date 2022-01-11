UNION COUNTY — A state guidance calling for extracurricular activities in Oregon schools to be canceled to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant will likely have a limited impact on school districts in Union County.
Oregon’s education and health leaders said on Monday, Jan. 3, if schools continue to host extracurricular activities, “they should expect rapid transmission of COVID-19″ that could prevent students from being able to attend class in person due to isolation and quarantine periods.
“We accept it as a recommendation. It is telling us to pause, review and strengthen our risk mitigation safety protocol,” said George Mendoza, superintendent of the La Grande School District.
Mendoza said the guidance will not prompt his school district to scale back its extracurricular activities. However, he said the La Grande School District will place an increased focus on safety protocol, including increasing the number of hand sanitation stations and more strictly enforcing the state’s mask rule, which requires everyone inside a school building to wear a mask.
Mendoza does not foresee a need for the school district to cut back on sports and club activities because the system the school has now is working so well that La Grande is in the low-risk category due to minimal COVID-19 infections.
“This is an indication that we should keep following our key practices for preventing the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “We have a successful operation.”
Mendoza said it is critical to continue offering extracurricular activities because they play a vital role in maintaining students’ social, emotional and mental health.
Staying vigilant
Imbler School District Superintendent Doug Hislop is using the guidance to inspire himself and his district to continue being vigilant when dealing with COVID-19. He appreciates the focus the state’s guidance is placing on extracurricular activities and is taking it to heart. Hislop, who is also Imbler High School’s wrestling coach, noted that he was considering taking his team to one of two tournaments in Idaho during the upcoming weekend but ultimately decided against traveling to the Gem State because there would likely be schools at either of the tournaments he would know nothing about in terms of the COVID-19 safety protocol they follow.
At the Oregon wrestling tournaments Hislop’s team travels to, as a precaution he has his squad stay together rather than spending a lot of time meeting with opposing wrestlers.
The Union School District, like Imbler, will not be making fundamental changes to extracurricuar activities, according to Carter Wells, the school district’s superintendent. Wells said the plan the school district is using for operating activities safely is working well and has not sparked any outbreaks. He also said his school district’s infection rate, which is low, has not been influenced by the omicron variant.
“We have not had complications because of the variant,” he said.
North Powder School District Superintendent Lance Dixon said he also has no plans to cut back extracurricular activities because of COVID-19. He said it would not be fair to students after so many of their sporting events and other activities were canceled earlier because of the pandemic.
“We are not going to take sports away from kids again,” he said.
The North Powder superintendent said he wants a semblance of normalcy to return to the lives of students.
“They have already missed so many chances to participate in playoffs and state tournaments,” he said.
Dixon noted that athletics and club activities give a number of students academic motivation.
“Some students come to school because of sports and extracurricular activities,” he said.
Keeping schools open
The message from the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority comes as schools around the state begin their new terms and the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread.
“It’s all about trying to continue to ensure that our students can attend school in person every day,” ODE Director Colt Gill said on Jan. 3 following the release of the guidance.
Gill said that includes schools continuing to enforce the mitigation efforts they have already been using — including wearing appropriate face coverings, following physical distancing guidelines, frequent hand washing and use of ventilation systems.
The new ODE and OHA advisory also encouraged schools to implement free COVID-19 testing programs and to retrain school staff on safety protocols, as well as educate employees, students and families about COVID-19 symptoms. But the biggest change suggested in the advisory has to do with activities beyond the school day.
“(W)e have really asked our schools and other organizations that serve students to really be thoughtful about their extracurricular activities,” Gill said.
— Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Meerah Powell contributed to this report.
