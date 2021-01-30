LA GRANDE — The hallways and classrooms of La Grande High School are coming back to life.
Students returned to the high school for in-person instruction Thursday, Jan. 28 — the first time since mid-March of 2020 when the state closed all schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Changing state metrics for COVID-19 helped open the doors to real classrooms as opposed to virtual ones. The metrics also allowed in-person instruction to start again for students in grades seven and eight on Wednesday at La Grande Middle School. The district’s kindergarten through sixth-grade students have been receiving in-person instruction since earlier this month.
La Grande High was to open for in-person instruction Wednesday, Jan. 27, but a heating system broke down and needed repairs, which delayed the opening.
LHS Assistant Principal Eric Freeman said he sensed students were gratified to be returning after taking all of their classes online, most recently through the La Grande School District’s Comprehensive Distance Learning program. He said teachers are also delighted that students are returning to their building.
“We’re excited to have the kids back and are doing everything we can to give them an awesome experience,” Freeman said.
LHS math teacher James Akers said he is finding it much easier to teach students in person rather than online. He said he can more quickly determine which students need help and then give them the assistance they need, which speeds up the learning process. Akers said students seem to be enjoying making the transition back to in-person learning.
“They like being back in a classroom,” Akers said.
Students at the middle and high schools are attending school in A and B cohorts based on where their names fall in the alphabet. Half of the students in grades seven to 12 attend school in person on alternating days to allow the schools to comply with state social distancing rules. Students also are attending classes smaller than they did before the March 2020 closure.
Akers said he likes this because it means he can provide students with more individualized attention. He added the smaller classes give him additional time to help students.
High school science teacher Brandon Galvez also said he believes students like the smaller classes because it provides them with more room.
“They enjoy having the extra space,” Galvez said.
Sophomore Brady Morgan said he is delighted to be learning in a classroom again because he felt uncomfortable in an all-online educational world.
“I like being able to do hands-on work,” Morgan said.
Sophomore Layne Scott said adjusting to the changes on the school front because of COVID-19 has not been arduous for people in his age group.
“We are young, so we are super adaptable,” Scott said.
Galvez said he is delighted to have students back in class for in-person learning. He explained it is much easier to communicate with students in person than online. However, Galvez also said one good thing came out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said it forced the school district to get more electronic devices for its students so they could learn virtually. Now that almost all students have access to these devices, Galvez said, it will be possible for teachers to better use this technology to help students when providing in-person instruction.
Middle school science teacher Kathy Nickerson said the initial day had a paradoxical twist because the school year was well underway and she had seen her students online for months.
“It was the first day of school, but we already knew everyone,” Nickerson said.
She said the initial day went smoother than she anticipated. Nickerson said this was a credit to excellent planning by her school.
LMS science teacher Kevin Lair said it felt good to be able to walk around his classroom and observe the progress his students were making on their assignments. This is something he had become accustomed to doing before the pandemic forced all students to learn online.
“I felt like I was teaching again,” Lair said.
He also noted one student accomplished more in one classroom session than the individual would have after several days of online instruction.
LMS social studies teacher Anne Marie Fritz made reference to a term made famous by President Warren Harding in the 1920 presidential campaign when talking about how glad she was to have students back in her classroom.
“I have a sense of normalcy again,” Fritz said. “The students were gone almost a year. That was way too long.”
Fritz said she did not hate teaching virtually and said it has its good points. However, she said nothing beats having students in a classroom. She said it was easy to see that students were happy to be back even though they were wearing protective masks that obscured their smiles.
“Their eyes were smiling and there was lots of laughter,” Fritz said.
She wanted to give her students hugs and high fives but could not because of social distancing rules. Fritz instead did the next best thing.
“I gave them air hugs and air high fives,” the LMS teacher said.
LMS social studies teacher Klel Carson was equally glad to have students back in his classroom.
”It was so awesome,” he said. “It reminds me why I enjoy teaching. What I like about the job is the kids.”
He said that providing in-person instruction again proved to be an energizing experience.
”I felt rejuvenated at the end of the day. It was exciting to see the kids come in the door,” Carson said.
