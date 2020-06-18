UNION COUNTY — The Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority June 10 delivered requirements and recommendations for the reopening of schools in a guidebook titled, “Ready Schools, Safe Learners.” Guidelines include 35 square feet per person when determining room capacity, minimizing time standing in lines and ensuring students stay 6 feet apart.
The Oregon Department of Education has identified three models a school can adopt with the recommendations. Schools can return to in-classroom instruction as long as they meet requirements or schools can go to online instruction, and the third is a mixed model with some days in the classroom and some learning from home.
Superintendents from La Grande, Elgin and Union school districts shared their districts’ progress and their thoughts on the regulations.
La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza said the district is looking into how to follow the state’s regulations, particularly in regard to the amount of space in the school buildings. He said it is the school district’s priority to serve as many students as possible.
Mendoza said the district is working with local health officials to determine if the schools can meet guidelines to bring all students back into the classroom full time. If that requirement can’t be met, Mendoza said, the school will likely adopt an attendance model with select students in the buildings on alternating days.
“Ultimately our goal is to ensure we have a plan that allows for distance learning options, hybrid options based on learning needs and all students back at school as options in our community,” Mendoza said. “As long as we can safely operate, as best as possible during this pandemic we will strive to allow students the opportunity to learn on site. We will be ready to move up and down the continuum of learning services as the need arises based on a variety of data points that will influence our next steps such as meeting health, safety, PPE available staffing and other operational resources.”
Elgin School DistrictSuperintendent Dianne Greif posted on the school’s Facebook page as a way of updating the community on the school’s plan.
“My best advice to you as parents and guardians is to not panic or respond to the published guidance,” Greif’s statement started. “We know it will change, as have all the plans released by the State in this time of pandemic. My response is patience not panic. With the current plan in hand I believe patience is the best response at this time.”
Greif said the district is creating plans for multiple scenarios with the worst case being school at home and the best case being everyone back in the classroom as usual. She said her biggest concern is the possibility these guidelines could change again. While parents normally would be involved in reviewing the plans, the district will wait a few weeks before engaging in parental review. In the meantime, staff and faculty are developing potential plans for reopening.
“Near the end of July, I will invite parents to come in and review the plans our District has developed,” Greif said. “You will have the opportunity to respond, offer your ideas, and participate in finalizing the draft we send in to the state. Some of our best ideas this spring have come from parents’ feedback. We value feedback that is constructive and supportive. It helps us stay aware of the perspective you have from your side of education.”
Union School DistrictSuperintendent Carter Wells echoed Mendoza’s concern about the square footage of the school buildings. While La Grande schools have around 2,000 students compared to Union’s 375, the Union School District has one location for its students. La Grande has multiple sites. To combat this issue, Wells said the district is looking at potential hybrid models that allow students to spread out.
“Trying to create a model where the environment is as clean and hygienic as possible is going to be a barrier for us, and we are going to have to do some outside-of-the-box thinking,” Wells said.
The district is developing models for the school board to consider when it meets in July. Parents and students during that meeting also can provide input regarding the proposals.
Once the school boards approve plans and receive approval from the Oregon Department of Education, students and parents will have a better sense of what the 2020-21 school year will look like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.