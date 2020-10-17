ISLAND CITY — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Shelter From the Storm 3 Rivers Race will be held virtually. Participants can run or walk the race and record their times online while raising funds to support the nonprofit shelter.
The 3 Rivers Race is one Shelter From the Storm's biggest fundraisers, according to its executive director, Jamie Landa. The organization is focused on advocating and supporting victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, sex trafficking and stalking. This year, the race is even more important, she said, because the pandemic prevented all other fundraising efforts.
"The onset of COVID was difficult," Landa said. "What we had, we have found, was typical of rural shelters. We went dead for a while. Our rates of service have gone up since everything opened back up, but we haven't been able to fundraise as we usually do."
Participants can run the race between Oct. 7 and Nov. 7 and record their results at https://runsignup.com/Race/OR/LaGrande/ThreeRiversRace. Registration costs range from $35-$50 depending on the event. These events include a 5K walk/run, a 10K walk/run, a 20K walk/run and a 100-mile walk/run, and a 10K bike race, a 20K bike race and a 100-mile bike race.
Landa said Shelter From the Storm also is looking for volunteers.
"It's a great way to learn about domestic violence and support survivors in Union County," Landa said.
For more information about volunteering and services provided by Shelter From the Storm, visit www.unioncountysfs.org or call 541-963-7226.
