SUMMERVILLE — It’s not something you see every day. A knight in armor led a cowgirl and others in Halloween costumes through the flowing movements of an ancient Chinese art Friday, Oct. 30, at Summerville’s Pleasant Grove Grange.
Summerville resident Laura Zambrano was wrapping up a Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance session, a twice-a-week class she leads on the front lawn of the grange.
While the three-month-long class concluded Friday, she is not waiting to get people moving again. She said a new round of classes begins Monday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. and will continue every Monday and Friday. The classes work to improve balance and coordination and are beneficial for all ages.
Tai chi is a Chinese exercise that incorporates breathing, body movement and meditation. The Summerville class focused on a simplification of one of the styles of tai chi. Zambrano also teaches a tai chi class at the Grande Ronde Retirement and Assisted Living.
“The elderly need exercise the most,” Zambrano said. “This year, with COVID, the elderly are unable to go anywhere or do much exercise. And this is a type of movement specifically to (help prevent) elders from falling.”
Zambrano’s first round of the outdoor classes in Summerville began in August. During the course she taught her students eight forms of tai chi, which the class eventually learned to blend into a continuous flowing movement.
“I’ve seen improvements in their confidence over the three months,” Zambrano said of class participants. “One of my favorite things about teaching the class has been seeing their faces so happy. They never missed a class.”
The class of four students, all Summerville residents, would meet outside the grange for an hour to go through the forms. The outdoor location and space allowed for proper social distancing and fresh air. Zambrano said the next set of classes will continue to be outside as long as the weather permits. To allow for proper social distancing, she limits class sizes to nine students.
Susan Hoyt said she enjoys the class because it is a different form of regimented exercise.
“I joined because I thought it would be fun and a good way to see friends you don’t see very often because we all get too busy,” she said. “And since it is outside, it is a safe way to meet people and get together.”
Carol Messinger, a former dancer, said she appreciates having a way to continue moving even if she can’t dance anymore. She said the class has given her a better sense of how to use her body correctly.
“For me it was a challenge getting here and doing (the) movement,” student Jacque Lee said. “It was a fun challenge to rise up to.”
Zambrano taught the class in collaboration with Community Connection of Northeast Oregon. The nonprofit provided a guidebook for each student to practice their movements and meditations at home.
