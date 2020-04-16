Takeout rundown

Below is a small sampling of establishments from La Grande and Baker City that have takeout or delivery options.
This is not an exhaustive list. If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, give them a call to see what they have available.
Bud Jackson’s Eatery & Taps
Where: 2209 Adams Ave., La Grande
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Contact: Phone (541-962-7858), online (budjacksons.com or by searching Bud Jackson’s on Facebook), in person for carry out
What’s available: Full menu, except for breakfast. Specials are still running, including prime rib on Friday. Normal turnaround time ranges from roughly 10-20 minutes.
Options: Takeout and delivery ($3 for delivery). Beer delivery is also available.
Side A Brewing
Where: 1219 Washington Ave., La Grande
Hours: noon-8 p.m. seven days a week
Contact: Phone (541-605-0163), online (sideabeer.com); or in person at garage door on Washington Avenue for carry out
What’s available: Limited menu. List of available options is on the website. Specials, soups of the day still being offered. Suggested to call ahead on soup of the day. Turnaround time roughly 20-40 minutes.
Options: Takeout and delivery ($5 for delivery to La Grande and Island City). Beer delivery available in 32 oz. crowler cans.
Inland Cafe
Where: 2715 10th St., Baker City
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week
Contact: Phone in (541-523-9041), or drive up.
What’s available: Full menu (which is available by searching Inland Cafe online). Also available is a family style 4 for $35 special, and prime rib dinner Friday and Saturday. Turnaround time is about 15-20 minutes.
Options: Takeout or delivery (no charge).
Mamacita’s International Grill
Where: 2003 Fourth St., La Grande
Hours: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Contact: Call the restaurant (541-963-6223), staff are willing to walk you through menu choices, tell you the cost of your order, take your name and give you an approximate time the order will be ready.
What’s available: Limited menu (can visit zmenu.com/mamacitas-la-grande-online-menu to see what there is).
Options: Takeout.
Frontier Express
Where: 781 Campbell St., Baker City
Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Contact: Phone in (541-523-6695), drive up, Facebook Messenger (search Frontier Express). Currently about 50-50 split on customers calling in or coming by.
What’s available:Full menu (available at zmenu.com/frontier-express-baker-city-online-menu or Facebook). Turnaround time is usually about 10-15 minutes.
Options: Takeout or delivery (through Baker City To Go; cost is $3.99 for first four miles from restaurant, $1/mile additional after up to 9 miles).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.