Takeout rundown

Mamacita's International Grill in downtown La Grande is one of the numerous local establishments offering takeout.

Below is a small sampling of establishments from La Grande and Baker City that have takeout or delivery options.

This is not an exhaustive list. If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, give them a call to see what they have available.

Bud Jackson’s Eatery & Taps

Where: 2209 Adams Ave., La Grande

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Contact: Phone (541-962-7858), online (budjacksons.com or by searching Bud Jackson’s on Facebook), in person for carry out

What’s available: Full menu, except for breakfast. Specials are still running, including prime rib on Friday. Normal turnaround time ranges from roughly 10-20 minutes.

Options: Takeout and delivery ($3 for delivery). Beer delivery is also available.

Side A Brewing

Where: 1219 Washington Ave., La Grande

Hours: noon-8 p.m. seven days a week

Contact: Phone (541-605-0163), online (sideabeer.com); or in person at garage door on Washington Avenue for carry out

What’s available: Limited menu. List of available options is on the website. Specials, soups of the day still being offered. Suggested to call ahead on soup of the day. Turnaround time roughly 20-40 minutes.

Options: Takeout and delivery ($5 for delivery to La Grande and Island City). Beer delivery available in 32 oz. crowler cans.

Inland Cafe

Where: 2715 10th St., Baker City

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week

Contact: Phone in (541-523-9041), or drive up.

What’s available: Full menu (which is available by searching Inland Cafe online). Also available is a family style 4 for $35 special, and prime rib dinner Friday and Saturday. Turnaround time is about 15-20 minutes.

Options: Takeout or delivery (no charge).

Mamacita’s International Grill

Where: 2003 Fourth St., La Grande

Hours: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Contact: Call the restaurant (541-963-6223), staff are willing to walk you through menu choices, tell you the cost of your order, take your name and give you an approximate time the order will be ready.

What’s available: Limited menu (can visit zmenu.com/mamacitas-la-grande-online-menu to see what there is).

Options: Takeout.

Frontier Express

Where: 781 Campbell St., Baker City

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Contact: Phone in (541-523-6695), drive up, Facebook Messenger (search Frontier Express). Currently about 50-50 split on customers calling in or coming by.

What’s available:Full menu (available at zmenu.com/frontier-express-baker-city-online-menu or Facebook). Turnaround time is usually about 10-15 minutes.

Options: Takeout or delivery (through Baker City To Go; cost is $3.99 for first four miles from restaurant, $1/mile additional after up to 9 miles).

