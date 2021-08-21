More Information

Oregon Health Authority also reported:

• 12,741 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Aug. 9, through Sunday, Aug. 15. That's up 53% over the previous week.

• 546 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, up from 224 the previous week. It marked the fifth consecutive week of increases.

• 46 reported COVID-19 related deaths, up from 40 reported the previous week. Though widespread vaccination of older residents and others most susceptible to severe illness has curbed the percentage of those killed by the virus, the current spike is spreading so rapidly that all indicators, including deaths, are on the rise.