UNION COUNTY — School districts across Union County are addressing the lack of technology in some homes, and the need for additional assistance as a part of moving to distance education.
When the pandemic first closed schools in March, the Cove School District was ready with iPads for kindergarten through fourth-grade students and Chromebooks for fifth through 12th grade students who needed the devices to stay connected during school. Additionally, hotspots were available to anyone who needed internet connectivity at home.
“Last spring we were quickly able to have 100% student connectivity and have demonstrated that this is not a major barrier for instruction of Cove students,” Superintendent Earl Pettit said. “Quality of internet in Cove remains a challenge, but all students will have access to a device and internet.”
Union School District also had enough devices for every third- through 12th-grade student to have a Chromebook during the spring and intends to provide the same tools during the upcoming school year. Superintendent Carter Wells said the district is working to find the best device for younger children in kindergarten through second grade.
“In our district’s mind, we have made technology a priority when learning,” Wells said. “It is the future, and that is what Union School District is focused on.”
The Elgin School District is in a similar position with enough iPads, Chromebooks and laptops for each student. Superintendent Dianne Greif said the technology will be distributed to the students when school begins at the end of August. The devices were accumulated a few years ago, she said, as a way for students to get engaged in online learning.
“It’s how some of the classes teach, and especially in the older grades, it’s how they turn in assignments,” Greif said.
North Powder School District still is developing its plans. Superintendent Lance Dixon said the district is following a plan similar to the La Grande School District’s model.
The La Grande School District announced its fall 2020 reopening plan Tuesday, Aug. 4, and is going with a comprehensive distance learning model for the start of the year.
“Comprehensive distance learning is going to be better than that distance learning we did last year in April and May,” Superintendent George Mendoza said. “We will have synchronous and asynchronous learning options every day. We will have student grades, monitoring, and feedback on their progress. We will have embedded intervention times. We will have a focus on a well rounded education as well as we have electives, club offerings, this fall.”
The school district’s reopening plan addressed the need for students to have access to technology with Chromebooks or hotspots available to check out. Mendoza said the school has enough Chromebooks for any student who needs one. The hotspots are more limited. The district only has 100 hotspots and is looking to get around 50 more for the coming school year. Hotspots likely will go to those who have been identified as in need, but Mendoza said the school district will work to get whoever needs help with internet access the assistance they need.
Additionally, in ensuring accessibility to all students, all district superintendents have said they will continue to work with children who have Individualized Education Program plan or a 504 disability accommodation plan.
“By their very nature, IEPs and 504 plans are individualized,” Pettit said. “Therefore, in the event we are temporarily serving students through distance learning, those adjustments to the delivery methods of IEP/504 accommodations would also be individualized. Each accommodation would need to be individually reviewed for the best method of delivery under whatever restrictions are driving the decision to shift to a distance learning model.”
