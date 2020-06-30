LA GRANDE — Union County added 10 more cases of COVID-19 to its count Tuesday, moving the overall total since the start of the pandemic to 337, according to the Center for Human Development.
The CHD is reporting no new deaths or new recovered cases, meaning the number of active cases in the county is 323. Thirteen individuals have recovered from the virus, and there has been one death reported.
The state total moved to 8,656, an increase of 171 cases, and had three more deaths, moving the total to 207, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The number of positive test results statewide has ticked up to 3.5% — 8,265 positive tests and 228,978 negative tests. That puts about 391 cases in the state as presumptive positives. In the duration of the pandemic, there have been 1,038 hospitalizations. There are 105 patients statewide hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases according to OHA data, and an additional 44 suspected COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
In Union County, 16 more negative test results came back. The county total is 1,553 negative tests, moving the percentage of positive tests to 17.8%.
