LA GRANDE — Five of the most recent COVID-19 cases in Union County have come out of the La Grande School District.
Superintendent George Mendoza in a letter dated Wednesday, Aug. 19, said three more staff members within the district have tested positive for the coronavirus, and that five total cases are now confirmed in staff members.
“We are working closely with Center for Human Development (CHD) to respond to this news and protect the health of our community,” Mendoza said in the letter. “Impacted locations are the La Grande School District Office building, Central Elementary and Island City Elementary. Our district has already deep cleaned each staff member’s work locations and all common work areas that have been utilized by those staff. In addition, those confirmed employees have not been in our buildings since last Friday.”
Union County last week had 10 total cases, and its overall count is at 408. There were no new cases in the county reported by the CHD Sunday or Monday.
The statewide total moved past 25,000 Monday, as there now are 25,155 known cases of COVID-19 in Oregon and 420 deaths attributed to the virus. There were 220 new cases reported Monday by the Oregon Health Authority and three deaths.
The total is the seventh time in the last nine days Oregon has reported fewer than 260 cases.
The positive test rate in the state has moved up to 4.57%, but the number of individuals currently hospitalized due to the virus has decreased.
Monday, OHA reported 98 people in Oregon hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 45 with suspected cases. The state’s mortality rate in known cases is holding at 1.67%, giving a survival rate of 98.33%. Survival rate of known Oregon cases in those 80 and older continues to be the lowest at 76.7%, but is at 99.1% for those under 80. Cases requiring hospitalization in Oregon are just over 8%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday updated its guidance for COVID-19 testing, now saying that an individual who has been in close contact with an infected person but doesn’t have symptoms doesn’t necessarily need to be tested. The exception to that is if they are a “vulnerable” individual or its recommended by a health care provider or by state health officials.
Previously, the CDC recommended testing for anyone who was in close contact with a known case — within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.