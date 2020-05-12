Time for hobbies

LA GRANDE — Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order to stay home to curb the spread of the COVID-19 is giving folks the opportunity to pick up new hobbies.
Joyce Hoke, owner of Joyful Sounds Studio, La Grande, was doing online classes before the isolation orders began, so it hasn’t been as difficult of a transition. However, Hoke said there are challenges to teaching music online.
“We have to listen to each other even more,” Hoke said. “I can’t point to the notes, but I can still play the piano for them and help them find it that way.”
Several new students have joined her in virtual music lessons, and those who were already taking classes told her having music continue to be a part of their life has helped them during this time of isolation.
“I wanted to continue to give that opportunity of music,” Hoke said. “At a time when things are crazy and you don’t know what is going to happen, they still have music. Music is not closed, and we are continuing.”
With gyms and yoga studios closed for in-person workouts and instructions, Peak Lifestyle, La Grande, has taken to creating virtual memberships, which grant access to online classes and instruction. Colleen McIntosh, Peak owner and instructor, said the new format has been well received and presented new challenges.
“When we thought we might have to go online, my husband went out and bought all the recording equipment. From there we went off of what did and didn’t work,” McIntosh said. “Initially we did Facebook Live classes, but there wasn’t enough accountability in it, so we switched to Zoom.”
McIntosh said 50 to 80 people put their membership accounts on hold until the studio reopens, and about five people canceled their memberships when the pandemic prevented in-person classes. There have been 20 people who signed up for virtual memberships so far.
When the studio reopens she anticipates keeping some form of virtual membership available, particularly for those who can’t come to La Grande every week for a class.
McIntosh said having this membership option available has meant everything for keeping the businesses open and running, as she still has to pay instructors and rent for the studio.
Being out of work and stuck at home has people bored, according to Josiah Brown, owner of The Hobby Habit in La Grande. The store, which sells puzzles, games and arts and crafts supplies, has seen an increase in sales, as more people look for things to do while at home.
“I wouldn’t say people are expanding into new hobbies but (are) having time to do more of the hobbies that they already enjoyed,” Brown said.
Game nights used to be a popular event at the store, where people could meet and play tabletop games. However, the store in March canceled the events until further notice. Brown said people have continued the board games via video chat.
