UNION — The first Battle at the Peak fundraising golf match to support the Doug Leon Trice Memorial Scholarship has been postponed to July 11 due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Union County, according to posts on both the Buffalo Peak Golf Course and Johnny Ballgame Show Facebook pages.
The tentatively rescheduled event still will take place at 10 a.m.
