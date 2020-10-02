WASHINGTON — The White House said Friday, Oct. 2, that President Donald Trump was suffering “mild symptoms” of COVID-19, making the stunning announcement after he returned from an afternoon fundraiser without telling the crowd he had been exposed to an aide with the disease that has killed a million people worldwide.
The revelation the president of the United States and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive, which Trump tweeted early Friday morning, plunged the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election. However, White House aides said the president was in good spirits and working in quarantine in the family quarters.
Trump has spent much of the year downplaying the threat of a virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans.
His diagnosis was sure to have a destabilizing effect in Washington and around the world, raising questions about how far the virus has spread through the highest levels of the U.S. government. Hours before Trump announced he had contracted the virus, the White House said a top aide who had traveled with him during the week had tested positive.
“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” Trump tweeted just before 1 a.m. “We will get through this TOGETHER!”
While House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Friday tried to assure the public that Trump was conducting business as usual, even as he confirmed that the White House knew Hope Hicks, the aide, had tested positive before Trump attended a Thursday fundraiser in New Jersey.
“I can tell you in terms of Hope Hicks, we discovered that right as Marine One was taking off yesterday,” said Meadows. Several staffers were pulled from the trip, but Trump did not cancel, even after having been exposed to Hicks.
Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus on Friday morning and “remains in good health,” his spokesperson said.
Many White House and senior administration officials were undergoing tests Friday, but the full scale of the outbreak around the president may not be known for some time as it can take days for an infection to be detectable by a test. Officials with the White House Medical Unit were tracing the president’s contacts.
The Associated Press also reported Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden tested negative for the coronavirus, his primary care doctor confirmed on Friday.
Biden and wife were tested earlier in the day following the announcement of Trump’s infection.
Dr. Kevin O’Connor released the negative results in a statement issued by the Biden campaign. Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week. It’s still unclear if Biden will hold campaign events later in the day.
Biden, in a social media post, thanked his supporters for “messages of concern.” He added: “I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.