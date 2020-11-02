OPA-LOCKA, Fla. — President Donald Trump is suggesting he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday's election, as his rift with the nation's top infectious disease expert widens while the nation sees its most alarming outbreak of the coronavirus since the spring.
Speaking at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, Florida, Trump expressed frustration that the surging cases of the virus that has killed more than 231,000 people in the United States this year remains prominent in the news, sparking chants of "Fire Fauci" from his supporters.
"Don't tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after the election," Trump replied to thousands of supporters early Monday, Nov. 2, adding he appreciated their "advice."
As he prepared to fly to a campaign stop in Ohio hours later, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tweeted, "We need a president who actually listens to experts like Dr. Fauci."
Biden has sought to keep the presidential campaign focused on what he says was a disastrous federal response to the pandemic. Trump is countering by using the race's final hours to accuse his opponent of wanting to force the country back into a lockdown to slow the spread of the virus.
It's the most direct Trump has been in suggesting he was serious about trying to remove Fauci from his position. He has previously expressed he was concerned about the political blowback of removing the popular and respected doctor before the election.
Fauci has grown outspoken that Trump has ignored his advice for containing the virus, saying he hasn't spoken with Trump in more than a month. He has raised alarm the nation was heading for a challenging winter if more isn't done soon to slow the spread of the disease.
In an interview with The Washington Post this weekend, Fauci cautioned the U.S. will have to deal with "a whole lot of hurt" in the weeks ahead due to surging coronavirus cases.
Fauci said the U.S. "could not possibly be positioned more poorly" to stem rising cases as more people gather indoors during the colder fall and winter months. He says the U.S. will need to make an "abrupt change" in public health precautions.
Trump has recently relied on the advice of Stanford doctor Scott Atlas, who has no prior background in infectious diseases or public health, as his lead science adviser on the pandemic. Atlas has been a public skeptic about mask wearing and other measures widely accepted by the scientific community to slow the spread of the virus.
Other members of the White House coronavirus task force have grown increasingly vocal about what they see as a dangerous fall spike in the virus.
A Kaiser Family Foundation poll in September showed 68% of Americans have a great deal or a fair amount of trust in Fauci to provide reliable information on the coronavirus. That compares with 52% of Americans who trusted Biden to do that and just 40% for Trump.
