LA GRANDE — Union County inched closer to 400 COVID-19 cases as the Center for Human Development on Thursday, Aug. 13, reported two new cases to put the total at 397.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 294 new cases, and there now is a total of 22,300 cases in Oregon. Eight more people have died with coronavirus, and there have been 383 fatalities attributed to the disease.
So far this week, though, Oregon's positive test rate is lower than any other week since the beginning of July. The state's rate so far this week is 4.65%. Union County's rate is at 12%.
Youth from age 0-9 became the eighth age demographic in Oregon to surpass 1,000 cases as the state's youngest populous now has 1,018. Oregonians from age 20-29 continue to have the most in the state at 4,802, a rate holding relatively steady at 21.5%. People 80 and older, who have accounted for the fewest cases but the most deaths, are at 794 cases, 3.6% of the overall total. That age group has 47.5% of the fatalities.
The overall mortality rate of known cases in Oregon is 1.74%. For women, it's 1.38%, and 2.10% for men.
