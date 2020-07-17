LA GRANDE — Union County reported two more cases of COVID-19 Friday to move to a total of 379, while Oregon — a day after its highest total reported in the pandemic, had 307 new cases. The state currently sits at 13,802 cases of the virus, and has had 254 deaths after Oregon Health Authority reported five more Friday. The state saw its third person under age 40 succumb to the virus.
Multnomah (88), Marion (39), Umatilla (38) and Washington (37) counties again accounted for the bulk of the new cases with 202. Umatilla County, which has the highest per-capita case rate in Oregon, is up to 1,227 cases of the virus.
Union County's positive test rate for cases dropped below 15% as the county now has 2,010 negative test results and 346 positives. Thirty-three of the cases in Oregon are considered presumptive by OHA.
The state's positive rate on new cases was 5.47% after it reported more than 5,200 test results Thursday. Overall, the state has reported 13,085 positive tests out of 323,478 total tests for a positive rate of 4.05%.
*Editor's note: Previous positive percentages for Union County incorrectly counted all cases and not just confirmed tests. That error will be corrected moving forward in reporting.
