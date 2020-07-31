LA GRANDE — Union County reported two new cases of COVID-19 Friday, July 31, according to the Center for Human Development, moving its total to 388. The county, which per capita is among the hardest-hit in Oregon, recently saw an eight-day run without cases end after it reported case Thursday.
The state total increased to 18,492, and there were six additional deaths, putting the count at 322. The state also had about 5,500 new tests results, and the number of tests processed in the state since the start of the pandemic moved past 400,000, which is close to 10% of the population.
The state's positive rate increased to 4.35%. Union County's rate is 13%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.