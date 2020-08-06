UNION COUNTY — The U.S. Census Bureau announced Wednesday, Aug. 5, it will end field data collection efforts a month early on Sept. 30. This deadline includes ending in-person interviews and self-reporting collection.
“The Census Bureau’s new plan reflects our continued commitment to conduct a complete count, provide accurate apportionment data, and protect the health and safety of the public and our workforce,” U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said in a press release.
The Census Bureau originally planned to stop data collection efforts at the end of October but is dealing with concerns about safety during the pandemic and pressure to meet the Dec. 31 deadline for data collection and apportionment counts.
At this time, 93 million households — 63% of all households in the nation — have responded to the 2020 Census, according to the press release. Oregon has a 64.5% response rate.
Census takers will start visiting homes of those who did not complete the census. Union County has 23 census takers who will conduct interviews using proper social distancing and sanitation protocol according to Misty Slater, media specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau.
