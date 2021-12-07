LA GRANDE — A popular senior La Grande lunch stop is set to reopen after a 21-month closure.
The Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande, will be serving meals again in its dining area beginning Monday, Dec. 15. The senior center has been closed to in-person dining since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The senior center, which is operated by Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, is again to open its dining hall due to falling COVID-19 rates in Union County.
“We are so thrilled that we will be opening again. We feel blessed. It has been a long time coming,” said Sydney Gleeson, the Union County food services manager for Community Connection of Northeast Oregon.
Norma Ringer, a Union County Senior Center volunteer, is also delighted about the move and impressed with the pent-up demand for the reopening.
“I can’t believe the number of people who keep asking me about when it is going to open again,” she said.
COVID-19 shut down the senior center’s social setting dining program but not its kitchen, which has been busier than ever during the pandemic. The kitchen’s staff continues to prepare an average of at least 100 lunches and dinners a day for its Meals on Wheels program, which delivers to the homebound. The kitchen’s staff also prepares as many as 70 meals each weekday for its grab-and-go lunch program that was started to fill the void created when in-person dining had to be shut down.
The grab-and-go program will continue on after the traditional in-house dining program starts back up, Gleeson said. Beginning Dec. 15, people will be able to pick up takeout meals at the kitchen door at the back of the senior center at a slightly later time, from noon to 1 p.m.
The grab-and-go program is less than two years old, but the social setting dining program has been running for at least four decades. Its past and future will be celebrated on Dec. 15 when meals are again served in the traditional dining area for the first time in months. Meals on opening day will be offered free to all. The celebration will be conducted in conjunction with the serving of the meal, starting at 11:30 a.m.
COVID-19 safety rules will be in place during the serving of all meals, meaning diners will be checked to make sure they are not sick, they will have to wear masks when they are not eating and they will have to sit at least 3 feet apart from one another.
Reopening the dining area for lunch is important because it will make it easier for seniors to enjoy nutritious meals, according to Audrey Smith, Union County manager of Community Connection of Northeast Oregon. Smith also said the opening will provide an avenue to protect seniors from isolation, an increasing concern during the pandemic because it has limited the number of opportunities seniors have to get out.
“A lot of them don’t get to see their friends,” she said. “They get pretty discouraged.”
Smith said the social setting meal program will address this issue.
“We want this to be a nutritional and a social center,” she said.
