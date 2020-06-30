UMATILLA COUNTY — Some Umatilla County churches have reexamined their church service protocols following a COVID-19 outbreak at a Union County church.
The Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Island City is now the site of the largest outbreak in Oregon since the pandemic began. The church is linked to at least 236 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Hermiston Assembly Associate Pastor Alex Valle-Lopez said since the Union County outbreak, his church has been debating if they should remain open or temporarily close.
"As we've seen cases go up, there have been conversations among our staff," he said. "We are thinking of closing as a preventative measure."
Valle-Lopez said that conversations with other members of the church have ramped up, and although views may be polarizing on whether to go to church or stay home, there is no denying cases are spiking.
He said although the church is following the CDC-recommended guidelines, including social distancing measures, sectioning off pews and limiting the number of families in the church, he is unsure if they'll remain open.
"We want to be proactive in ensuring health and safety in our building and staff," he said. "There is a strong possibility that this weekend we might just close out of abundance of caution."
A since-deleted video of a church service in the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church showed members worshipping in close proximity to one another. Valle-Lopez said one way to help mitigate close contact in his congregation is to limit the number of people who can be in the church building. While the space can usually house about 500 people, they are now limiting it to just 60 people at a time.
"For us, whatever keeps people safe is what we're going to do," he said.
As word was coming out of the Union County outbreak, Executive Pastor Wes Sheley at Pendleton First Assembly said it became clear he needed to talk with their worshippers about safety.
"The outbreak is unfortunate," Sheley said. "It's an individual leadership and their decision, and it unfortunately affects a lot of people."
Since the outbreak, Sheley noted more congregants have been attending services virtually rather than in person. He said the driving factor for the church's safety protocols is to be there not just for one particular individual but for all individuals.
"Our heart's desire is to care for the people in our church, but also for the people in our community," he said.
Sheley said Pendleton First Assembly is open and welcomes up to 130 people spread through the sanctuary. The church also added additional services throughout the week to get in more worshippers without compromising distancing measures.
First Christian Church in Pendleton is among churches that have either delayed reopening plans or remain closed in response to the Union County outbreak. Loretta Hampton, moderator for the church, said First Christian does not want to put its members at risk.
"We have a number of older members and feel that church is a lifelong habit," she said. "They would come if we open, and it would not necessarily be safe."
There are no set plans for reopening at this time.
Pastor Dan Satterwhite of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Pendleton, the sister counterpart to the church linked to the outbreak, could not be reached for comment. He stated June 17 the church is holding in-person services and approximately 30–50 people have attended on previous weekends.
