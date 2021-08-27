PENDLETON — Umatilla County reported four new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, Aug. 25, setting a new pandemic record for deaths reported in a single day.
The grim disclosure raises this month’s death toll to 14.
The last time the county reported as many COVID-19 deaths in a single month was in January, when a COVID-19 outbreak rocked Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla. The county in July 2020 reported the most deaths from COVID-19 in a month, with 21.
Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara said health officials expect to report more COVID-19 deaths later this week.
In all, 112 Umatilla County residents who have tested for COVID-19 have died since the pandemic started in March 2020, according to county data.
Fiumara said some cases are being traced back to the Umatilla County Fair, which ran Aug. 11-14. He said the health department fully expects to report more cases connected to the fair, but the county has yet to determine whether there was an outbreak.
The county has averaged at least 55 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past week, showing a slight decline from the record-breaking surge in previous week. Last week marked the fourth consecutive week where the county reported at least 400 cases, also a pandemic record.
More than 11,200 people have tested positive in Umatilla County since the pandemic started.
