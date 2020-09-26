UNION COUNTY — Five arts and culture organizations in Union County and eight in Wallowa County are getting some COVID-19 relief funding.
The Union County Cultural Coalition received $54,609 in Coronavirus Relief Fund Cultural Support, which it distributed among the following:
• $27,434 to Eastern Oregon Film Festival
• $13,078 to Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council Inc.
• $10,082 to Grande Ronde Symphony Association
• $3,112 to Union County Museum Society.
• $903 to Elgin Stampeders Association Inc.
Christopher Jennings, Eastern Oregon Film Festival director, said the funding is coming at a critical time as this year’s film festival is only a few weeks away.
“As an organization that traditionally relies on in-person events, individual donations and business sponsorships to drive its nationally acclaimed program year after year, COVID had the ability to completely stop us in our tracks,” Jennings said. “This grant award allows us to successfully pivot our program to an online format and continue the momentum we have worked so hard to build.”
The Coronavirus Relief Fund Cultural Support grant totals $25.7 million and benefits 621 cultural organizations statewide, the Oregon Cultural Trust announced Wednesday, Sept. 23, in a press release. The trust and its county and tribal cultural coalitions are working together to pass on the federal funds.
Grande Ronde Symphony president Alice Trindle said the symphony will use the funding to cover the cost of keeping its music director, Zachary Banks.
“This funding is truly critical for us to be able to continue the 73-year-old heritage of the symphony, without dipping into our operating funds,” Trindle said.
The symphony, like other performing arts organizations, is moving performances and work online. Banks is leading the upcoming program, “A Night In with the Symphony,” and the organization is encouraging artists to continue practicing solo or in small groups.
“We really want people to know the symphony is still continuing,” Trindle said.
The Wallowa County Cultural Coalition received $151,756, which it used to benefit eight organizations, including the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Inc., Fishtrap and the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture.
Cheryl Coughlan, executive director for the Josephy Center, said the funding comes as a reimbursement for what the center has spent on COVID-19 related costs, from buying cleaning supplies and paying employees to clean to updating streaming services. The coalition is giving the art center $13,440.
“We are so honored and grateful that people recognize our program is worthy of funding,” Coughlan said.
Chuck Sams, chair of the Cultural Trust Board of Directors, in the release called the funding the “life blood” of Oregon’s cultural community.
“While they won’t replace all the losses suffered during the pandemic, they will ensure Oregon culture survives this crisis,” Sams said about the grants. “We are deeply grateful to the Oregon Legislature for making this possible.”
Eight organizations in Baker County received a total of $126,485, and 17 in Umatilla County received a total of $579,444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.