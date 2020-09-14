UNION — The town of Union is about to get its community on.
The Union Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Union and Union Economic Development Committee are hosting the Union Community Harvest Party on Saturday, Sept. 19, starting at noon at the Union City Park.
The festival will feature booths, music and a canned food drive, while complying with Oregon COVID-19 safety requirements.
The Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall also is looking for support for its efforts to transform the former Union United Methodist Church into a community center through signatures at a booth at the event.
“We know the community supports this project, but we need documentation so we can show that support,” said organization member Cherie Kausler. “We would like to be able to show potential funders and collaborators that this is supported by the community.”
The project to transform the church into a community center has been in progress since the church closed in 2019. The Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall is working on gathering funds to purchase the church. However, the effort at the harvest party event intends to focus on getting signatures and hearing from the community.
“We are always open to suggestions and thoughts in making sure we are meeting community needs,” Kausler said.
To remain compliant with COVID-19 safety measures, all attendees are required to wear a mask and encouraged to remain 6 feet apart.
Kausler said seating will not be available, but event organizers will set up space for people who bring their own chairs to use while listening to live music by Brent Smith, Jezebel’s Mother, Steve Hines and Elwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.