LA GRANDE — Union County is on the cusp of a grim milestone in terms of COVID-19 cases — 300.
The Center for Human Development reported Thursday there are 10 more confirmed cases of the virus in Union County, moving the total in the county to 297. The six counties ahead of it in total cases all have surpassed 300.
Union County continues to have the highest per-capita number of cases in the state as it is the only county with an infection rate of more than 1%.
The center continues to report seven recoveries from COVID-19. Oregon Health Authority lists 11 recoveries from the virus on its site. Nobody has died from COVID-19 in Union County.
CHD did not include in its update how many more of the test results were from last week's testing at the Union County Fairgrounds. Through Wednesday, the county had 1,317 negative tests for COVID-19 out of more than 1,600 conducted. OHA will post an updated count of test results later Thursday.
This story will be updated.
