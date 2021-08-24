SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in Union County on Tuesday, Aug. 24, alongside four positive tests in Wallowa County. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, there were an additional 30 cases in Union County and five in Wallowa County.
The state recorded 2,804 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Tuesday, adding 30 new deaths due to COVID-19, and 2,777 new cases and 20 deaths on Wednesday.
Union County’s total case count is up to 2,224 since the beginning of the pandemic, while Wallowa County is at 357. Union County has recorded 491 cases of COVID-19 this month as of Aug. 25, making it the most cases in a month since the beginning of the pandemic.
Statewide, 1,080 remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 295 patients in ICU beds. There are currently 44 adult ICU beds available out of 662 total in Oregon, while 320 adult non-ICU beds remain open out of 4,256.
