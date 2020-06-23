UNION COUNTY — The Center for Human Development announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Union County. This brings the county's total to 282 positive cases.
Of those, seven have recovered, the center reported in a press release Tuesday morning, leaving 275 active cases.
"We would like to remind individuals who were tested that self-isolation/quarantine is necessary to lower the chance of you spreading illness," the center urged in the press release.
The drive-thru clinic Thursday and Friday in La Grande conducted 609 tests, according to the Center for Human Development and the local joint information center, and more than 250 of those tests have been processed. Public health authorities also reported they will update the testing numbers as they become available, but final results may not available until the end of the week or during the upcoming weekend.
The Center for Human Development also stated it is vital for workplaces to "support employees who are required to quarantine and not ask them to go to work in these situations."
Local employers, the press release continued, can promote working from home, apply paid sick leave policies liberally and link employees to workplace resources to make it easier for employees to stay home. While that is a difficult situation for many employers and employees, the joint information center provided this website listing resources and services: http://neojic.union-county.org/2020/06/22/wrap-resources/ .
