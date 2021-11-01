LA GRANDE — Union County had 22 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday, Nov. 1, while Wallowa County added four new cases to its total in the same timeframe. The new cases move Union County's total to 3,268, and Wallowa County's count moves to 705. Neither county reported a new death, with those numbers remaining at 50 and 12, respectively.
October concludes with Union County adding 312 cases of COVID-19, and 123 being reported in Wallowa County.
In the state, there were, 2,569 cases and five deaths reported by OHA over the weekend, with the statewide pandemic counts now at 367,610 cases and 4,377 deaths.
The OHA also reported 10,364 new vaccine doses on Oct. 31, with the seven-day running average of doses now at 15,236.
There were 540 people in Oregon hospitalized with COVID-19 at the time of the report, and 114 of them were in the intensive care unit. The state shows 65 ICU beds available out of 690, and 355 non-ICU beds available out of 4,101 total.
Region 9, which includes Union and Wallowa counties, had reported 20 or fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations from Oct. 21-29, but on Monday was up to 28 hospitalizations. Currently, the region has seven ICU beds and 52 non-ICU beds available.
Union County's vaccination rate of those 18 and older is 57.2%. In Wallowa County, it's 66.8%.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.