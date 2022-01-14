SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority announced its daily COVID-19 update on Friday, Jan. 14, documenting 42 new cases in Union County. Wallowa County tallied three new COVID-19 cases in the report.
The latest report increased Union County’s total to 3,870 since the start of the pandemic, while Wallowa County saw its total rise to 879. Neither county recorded any new deaths in the latest report. Union County has recorded 31 or more cases in all three of the last daily reports.
Across Oregon, 8,672 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported. The state’s total case count is up to 513,391 since the start of pandemic. OHA tallied 13 new deaths across the state, bringing the death toll to 5,883.
There are currently 811 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is an increase of 34 individuals from yesterday’s report. OHA reported that there are 153 COVID-19 patients currently in intensive care unit beds.
Out of 666 total adult ICU beds in the state, 42 are currently available. There are 222 open adult non-ICU beds out of 4,122 in Oregon.
The state’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day is 16,382.
