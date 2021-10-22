SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,407 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths in its latest report on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Union County recorded one new COVID-19 death on the report, bringing the county's total 50 since the start of the pandemic. An 84-year-old woman from Union County died on Sept. 25. OHA reported that COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 was listed as a cause of death or significant contribution to death on the death certificate. Underlying conditions are being confirmed.
The update brings the state’s death toll to 4,275, while the total case count since the start of the pandemic is up to 356,061.
There were 11 new cases reported in Union County on the report, while three cases were tallied in Wallowa County. The report brings the case total to 3,184 in Union County and 686 in Wallowa County since the start of the pandemic.
The most recent breakthrough case report from OHA showed that 76.5% of the 6,446 COVID-19 cases from Oct. 10 through Oct. 16 were from unvaccinated individuals. There were a total of 1,977 breakthrough cases in the report.
Across Oregon, there are currently 567 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. There are 48 available adult ICU beds out of 706 and 265 open adult non-ICU beds out of 4,115.
The state’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day stands at 9,309.
In the most recent report, OHA announced that it will be releasing a revamped disease severity dashboard, which will illustrate case demographics, disease severity and severity trends.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.