SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its daily COVID-19 report on Thursday, March 3, revealing two new cases and one death in Union County. Wallowa County tallied three new cases on the report.
A man from Union County tested positive on Jan. 21 and died on March 2 at his residence. OHA is still determining the individual's age and the presence of underlying conditions.
The new cases increased Union County’s case total since the start of the pandemic to 5,000 since the start of the pandemic. Wallowa County’s total heightened to 1,235.
Across the state, OHA reported 696 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases — Oregon’s case total increased to 696,003. OHA reported 34 new deaths across the state, increasing the death toll to 6,686.
OHA’s report showed that there are currently 404 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is a decrease of 20 patients from yesterday’s report.
Out of 666 total adult ICU beds in the state, 89 are currently available. There are 312 open adult non-ICU beds out of 4,259 in the state.
Oregon’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day stands at 3,619 doses per day.
