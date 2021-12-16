SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its updated daily report on Thursday, Dec. 16, which showed two new positive COVID-19 cases and one new death in Union County.
An 89-year-old woman from Union County tested positive on Oct. 3 and died on Oct. 13 at her residence. OHA is still confirming the presence of underlying conditions.
The two new cases increased the county’s overall case count to 3,467 since the start of the pandemic. Union County’s death toll is up to 59. Wallowa County did not show any new cases in the report as the overall case count still stands at 768 cases.
Across the state, 907 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported — Oregon’s total number of cases stands at 403,329 since the beginning of COVID-19. The report showed 39 new deaths, raising the state's death toll to 5,508.
The weekly COVID-19 outbreak report revealed 54 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings.
There are currently 380 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is a decrease of two patients from the previous day’s report. Out of 689 total adult ICU beds in the state, 66 are currently open. There are 225 available ault non-ICU beds out of 4,155.
Oregon’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day is at 21,527.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.