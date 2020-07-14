LA GRANDE — Union County saw a two-day stretch without a new case of COVID-19 end on Tuesday, when the Oregon Health Authority reported the county had three more cases to move to 372. The county still is reporting two deaths and 46 recoveries from the illness, meaning there are 324 known active cases.
Statewide, the OHA reported 380 more cases, raising the total number of known cases in the state to 12,805. Seven more individuals are known to have died with COVID-19. The number of people lost in the state is now 244. All seven people had underlying conditions, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The spike in neighboring Umatilla County has not let up, as there were 76 more cases — matching Multnomah for the most new cases in the state — which sent the total to 1,115. Umatilla with the surge now has passed Union County for the highest per capita infection rate in Oregon at 1.46%. Union County is at 1.44%.
Washington (53), Marion (46), Malheur (35) and Clackamas (21) counties also added double-digit cases.
There were 20 new admissions to hospitals statewide since the OHA's late update Monday, but the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 went down. The Oregon Health Authorit reported 246 individuals hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases and 155 confirmed. Tuesday, those numbers were 235 and 150, respectively.
The state's positive test rate now sits at 3.99% and has been increasing in recent weeks as reports from OHA have shown the positive rate each week in the last month above 4%, and above 5% each of the past two weeks. There have been 12,151 positive tests in Oregon out of a total of 304,802 tests.
Union County has a positive test rate of 16.7% and had 1,854 negative test results.
Oregonians younger than 40 continues to drive the increase in cases as they now make up 51.65% (6,614) of all cases in the state. More than 68.3% of cases (8,755) are in individuals younger than 50. The percentage of individuals older than 60 with the virus had dropped to 18.1% (2,316), and the rate is at 9.2% of those 70 and older. On their own, 20-29-year-olds have more cases (2,698, 21%) than all of those older than 60.
Women continue to make up the majority of individuals with the virus at 52% (6,604) but men are more susceptible to die from the virus as they now make up 55% (135) of the deaths.
The infection and mortality rates (1.9%) of known cases in Oregon continues to be below the national levels of 9% and 4%.
