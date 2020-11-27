UNION COUNTY — The week of the Thanksgiving holiday proved tragic for the Union County community and for the state of Oregon as a whole. COVID-19 continued its rapid November spread, and Oregon surpassed a number of grim milestones, prompting Gov. Kate Brown to effectively extend restrictions on social activity across much of the state.
Death toll rises
COVID-19 claimed the lives of three Union County residents during Thanksgiving week, according to reports from the Oregon Health Authority. The first was an 89-year-old man who died Monday, Nov. 23. The second was an 87-year-old woman who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died Tuesday at her residence. The third also was an 87-year-old woman who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Tuesday at her residence.
The death toll in Union County now stands at five.
In its weekly report published Wednesday, Nov. 25, OHA confirmed one person had died in connection to the outbreak at the Wildflower Lodge Assisted Living Community, La Grande.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends who have lost a loved one and are grieving” said Carrie Brogoitti, Union County public health administrator. “As we begin the holiday season with rapidly rising case counts in Oregon, this difficult news is a reminder that efforts to slow the spread of the virus are still needed.”
The state of Oregon as a whole experienced a record-breaking week for COVID-19 deaths. OHA announced the highest single-day reported deaths so far on Tuesday as the virus claimed the lives of 21 Oregonians, followed by 20 more deaths reported on Wednesday and 15 on Thanksgiving day.
As of Friday, 66 people in Oregon died of COVID-19 since the start of the week, raising the statewide death toll to 885.
Super spread
Union County recorded 85 new cases between Sunday, Nov. 22, and Friday, Nov. 27, after gaining 107 the week before. Total cases in the county have risen more than 56% since the start of November, and the total number of cases since the pandemic began now stands at 771.
More than one in three cases in Union County during the pandemic have been recorded in November alone.
According to the weekly COVID-19 report from OHA released Wednesday, outbreaks continue to affect Union County. Wildflower Lodge Assisted Living Community’s oubreak grew from 36 to 48 cases, while the workplace outbreak at Grande Ronde Hospital gained two new cases, rising to eight total.
However, CHD has repeatedly warned a significant number of the cases in Union County are attributable to community spread and cannot be traced back to a known source.
“Case counts continue to increase and many people who test positive are not sure how or where they became infected. Because of this, taking precautions to protect yourself and reduce the spread of COVID-19 are vital,” CHD stated in a press release.
Between Nov. 18-26, Oregon did not go a single day without reporting at least 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 and has thrice exceeded 1,500, including on Thanksgiving day when the state reported 1,514. OHA reported 826 cases Friday, but said that was likely an undercount due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
More than 12.5 million Americans — 70,832 of them Oregonians — have tested positive for COVID-19 through the course of the pandemic.
Relief and sufferingDuring a press conference with the governor on Wednesday, OHA Director Patrick Allen announced Oregon could expect to see the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine sometime in December.
“We will prioritize the first doses for frontline health care workers, then as we receive more shipments we will expand eligibility to vulnerable populations like nursing homes, people with developmental disabilities, essential workers, and then to the wider population,” Allen said.
While the promise of a vaccine in the near future puts a possible end to the pandemic in sight, that end likely remains distant. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has yet to grant an emergency use authorization for a vaccine, and Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has said publicly a vaccine likely won’t be widely available to the general population until at least March.
Allen acknowledged the negative impact COVID-19 has had on Oregonians’ mental and behavioral health, citing a CDC survey from mid-July that found more than 50% of adult Oregonians were experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety.
Substance use also has increased, Allen said, noting that in March sales of cannabis products spiked by nearly 40%, and sales at liquor stores almost doubled. Allen also said Oregonians were delaying or foregoing medical care for four or more weeks at a rate of roughly 4 in 10 in October, and requests for assistance with housing and food insecurity issues have sharply increased during the pandemic.
“The hard reality is this,” Allen said, “there is no normal while the virus rages unchecked and the touchpoints of daily life — going shopping, having dinner out with your friends, working out — could make you sick. There is no healthy economy while COVID-19 circulates widely in public places.”
Staying frozen
Brown announced in a press conference Wednesday afternoon that the state would adopt a new “data driven” approach to COVID-19 restrictions. Under the new approach, 21 Oregon counties met metrics that would categorize them as experiencing “extreme risk,” the most severe of four categories. Union, Baker, Grant and Umatilla counties all fell into the extreme risk category.
“It’s been a long year — and one that has been exceptionally challenging for Oregonians,” Brown said. “Not only have we been dealing with this pandemic, we also suffered through a heartbreaking and historic wildfire season. So many families have lost so much this year. Unfortunately, now, more than ever, is the time we must double down on our efforts to stop COVID from spreading.”
The OHA plans to reevaluate the situation in each county again on Monday, Nov. 30, measuring their status against predetermined metrics that vary depending on the county’s size.
Counties with a population of less than 30,000, such as Union County, are categorized as extreme risk if 60 or more cases are reported in that county over a two-week period. Union County had 85 cases between Sunday and Friday and 107 the week before.
Many of the curtailments of social activity under the “two-week freeze” will continue in extreme risk counties.
• Social and at-home gatherings will be limited to groups of six people, and recommendations will be that those six come from no more than two households. That restriction applies to outdoor and indoor gatherings.
• Indoor gatherings at faith institutions will be limited to 25% of their maximum capacity under normal circumstances or to 100 people, whichever is fewer. Outdoor capacity will be capped at 150.
• Indoor recreation and entertainment establishments will be prohibited from operating. This will result in the closure of gyms, theaters and museums and will put a stop to indoor sports at the K-12 and collegiate levels, along with “indoor entertainment activities of any kind.”
• Outdoor recreation and fitness activities will be permitted, as will outdoor entertainment activities, both with a maximum of 50 people. This includes outdoor K-12 and collegiate sports.
• Retail, grocery and convenience stores as well as pharmacies will be limited to 50% of maximum capacity.
• Indoor dining will remain prohibited in extreme risk counties. Eating and drinking establishments will be allowed to offer in-person services only in outdoor settings. Group size cannot exceed six per table, maximum capacity will be set at 50 and doors must close at 11 p.m. Takeout dining will be “highly recommended.”
• Visitation at long-term care facilities will be restricted only in counties under extreme risk, where indoor visitation will be prohibited. Personal services are allowed at every risk level.
As counties move from extreme risk into lower categories, restrictions become less stringent. However, even low-risk counties, where restrictions are least severe, are limited to gatherings of no more than 10 people, faith institutions are capped at 75% capacity and indoor dining at eating and drinking establishments is cut to 50% capacity, among other things.
