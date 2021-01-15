UNION COUNTY — New local outbreaks and a return to double-digit daily new COVID-19 cases will keep Union County under “extreme risk” public health measures, even as statewide vaccination efforts finally gain traction
However, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on the morning of Friday, Jan. 15, raised troubling questions about whether or not the state will be able to sustain that momentum, as Oregon received news the U.S. federal stockpile of COVID-19 vaccine doses, which was set to be released to states for distribution, does not exist.
Cases and outbreaks
A new workplace outbreak at Outdoors RV Manufacturing, La Grande, highlighted the continued spread of COVID-19 in Union County. The facility had 12 cases as of Jan. 13, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Outdoors RV is the second RV manufacturing facility to report a workplace outbreak with double-digit cases of COVID-19. Northwood Manufacturing’s outbreak in December brought the number of cases at that workplace to 19. OHA lists that outbreak as “resolved.”
But another outbreak is active at Grande Ronde Retirement Residence, where nine people have been infected and one has died. This is the second COVID-19 outbreak at the facility, which had one in June.
Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, also announced he institution was experiencing an outbreak and would be listed in the OHA’s next outbreak report on Jan. 20.
“EOU anticipated a number of positive test results from proactively testing students prior to the start of term,” the university said in a statement. “These cases were detected after the initial round of proactive testing. Students began experiencing symptoms and responded responsibly by getting tested.
Existing systems within EOU have ample capacity to respond to and contain the current caseload.”
But outbreaks do not account for all COVID-19 spread in Union County, where cases again have begun to surge. The Center for Human Development, the county’s public health arm, reported 19 new cases on Thursday, Jan. 14 and seven on Friday, Jan. 15, bringing the total since Sunday to 43.
With 43 cases from Jan. 10-15 and 64 the week prior, according to The Observer’s case number tracking, Union County will not have an opportunity to escape Oregon’s extreme risk public health measures until county risk levels are reviewed for the next “movement week” on Jan. 25.
Daily case totals have been in some flux due to what the Center for Human Development has referred to as “discrepancies,” such as discovering cases previously reported belong to the totals in other counties.
In all, Union County had reported a total of 1,095 cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths as of Friday, Jan. 15, according to CHD. Roughly one in 68 people in Union County who have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 have died as a result.
Vaccination
While Oregon as a whole struggled to reach its vaccination goals early in the rollout of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, that effort picked up steam in the last week.
As of Thursday, Jan. 14, 146,137 people across Oregon had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a press release from the Oregon Health Authority. At the same point, 627 Union County residents had received their first dose, and one had been fully vaccinated, according to OHA tracking data.
Most of Union County’s vaccinations were distributed to workers at Grande Ronde Hospital, which announced in a press release on Thursday that it had vaccinated 380 employees and first responders with a first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Along with the La Grande-based hospital’s local community partners and others within the region, Laurie Marcum, the hospital’s executive director of patient care services, and members of the hospital’s Vaccine Task Force have been participating in discussions with the OHA on its plan, according to the press release.
“GRH formed a diverse, interdepartmental group to comprise the task force in December when the OHA discussions began on vaccine allocation under their tiered plan,” the press release stated. “The OHA vaccination plan has changed and evolved over the past several weeks, and GRH has adapted to it as quickly as possible.”
The hospital also reported it is collaborating with the Center for Human Development, La Grande, on how best to manage the allocations received in support of the 1a tier vaccination distribution plan. GRH has not received any of the Pfizer vaccine, but understands it will be receiving that vaccine as well.
“At this point, we can say that in addition to receiving more of the Moderna vaccine we are working through the logistics to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which requires storage at -80C, as well as the necessary ultra-cold storage it will require,” Marcum said in the release.
The state also was set to expand vaccinations to those age 65 or older as well as K-12 educators and childcare workers on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. However, that plan was in response to previous news the federal stockpile of vaccine doses would be distributed to states. Gov. Brown announced in a press release Friday morning she had received news no such federal stockpile exists, meaning no new doses are coming.
“Last night, I received disturbing news, confirmed to me directly by General Perna of Operation Warp Speed: States will not be receiving increased shipments of vaccines from the national stockpile next week, because there is no federal reserve of doses,” Gov. Brown said in the release. “I am demanding answers from the Trump Administration. I am shocked and appalled that they have set an expectation on which they could not deliver, with such grave consequences.”
Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Thursday, demanding he reconcile the conflicting messages from the federal government by Tuesday.
“This is a deception on a national scale,” Gov. Brown said. “Oregon’s seniors, teachers, and all of us were depending on the promise of Oregon’s share of the federal reserve of vaccines being released to us.”
Federal failure
Because additional doses will not be arriving from the federal government, Oregon is delaying its the vaccination of seniors by weeks.
Rollout of the vaccine to seniors is set to occur in four tiers, with Oregon’s oldest seniors getting the vaccine first. Those 80 or older will begin receiving vaccine doses on Monday, Feb. 8. Once that population is vaccinated, doses will be made available to those age 75 or older, then to those age 70 over, then to those age 65 or older, pending vaccine supply.
Allen said because of vaccine supply constraints it will take around 12 weeks to vaccinate all those age 65 or older.
Meanwhile, Oregon’s K-12 educators and school personnel will begin receiving vaccines the week of Jan. 25, Brown announced during a press conference Friday. That includes teachers, school bus drivers, janitorial staff, coaches and others who work in education in Oregon.
“I made the decision based on the fact that we have got to get our students back in schools,” Brown said. “I know of families who have 12 and 13 year olds who are attempting suicide. … We know that our schools are a place of social interaction, they’re a place where young people, students can get their behavior health and emotional supports met, and they’re also a place where our kids can get educated. And our students are struggling.”
The governor said she was looking forward to working with a “competent” federal partner in the incoming Biden administration, who she said would help the state along with vaccination efforts.
