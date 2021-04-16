LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners is tackling a challenge that likely will prove difficult yet fulfilling.
The commissioners are in the early stage of determining how to spend the $5.2 million Union County will receive from the COVID-19 aid bill President Joe Biden signed March 11. The process started Wednesday, April 14, when the commissioners met to make suggestions at a work session.
Many of the recommendations reflect what people in the community want the commissioners to consider, said Matt Scarfo, chair of the Union County Board of Commissioners.
“We put known projects on the list,” Scarfo said. “We were brainstorming.”
Suggestions for boosting business include the paving of Baum Industrial Park and adding a railroad spur to the park to allow rail shipping; assisting businesses hurting from the COVID-19 pandemic; adding lights at the Elgin train depot; and purchasing new golf carts for the Buffalo Peak Golf Course.
Recommendations also call for installing lights at the Mount Emily Recreation Area to increase security and for improvements at Morgan Lake Park.
Suggestions for boosting infrastructure included the repair of bridges on the Wallowa Union Railroad, maintenance work on U.S. Forest Service roads and the repaving of several roads in the county.
Recommendations for construction include the building of a new county jail to replace the Union County Correctional Facility, which is almost five decades old, a new building for the Imbler Rural Fire Department and the construction of a new North Powder City Hall. The structure there is nearing the age of 100 years.
Another suggestion called for money to help pay off the loan Union County took out when it purchased Buffalo Peak Golf Course.
Recommendations also included one on the historic preservation front — the restoration of Eastern Oregon University’s grand staircase on the north side of Inlow Hall. The staircase, built in the late 1920s, has been closed for at least 10 years because of its declining condition.
Just what the county can spend the money on remains a question because the federal government has yet to hand down funding guidelines. Commissioner Donna Beverage said the guidelines may be released by Wednesday, April 21.
Beverage said the projects in total are far from what the county can afford.
“It is a dream list,” Beverage said.
