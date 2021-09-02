LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution on Wednesday, Sept. 1, protesting the statewide mandate requiring all teachers, school staff, school volunteers, health care workers and state employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19
The resolution that passed on a 3-0 vote, says the decision to get vaccinated for COVID-19 should be an individual decision.
“It should be a personal choice between each person and their physician," said Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage.
The resolution states denying personal choice on the matter shows distrust.
“Be it further resolved that the Union County Board of Commissioners considers it an invasion of privacy, places undue burden, and shows an inherent distrust in the ability of individuals to make decisions for themselves regarding bodily autonomy," the resolution states
Beverage said she strongly endorses the resolution.
“I believe it is a good resolution. We need to protect our freedom. I am all for it," she said.
According to Commissioner Matt Scarfo, the public outcry over the past month had a large impact on the board’s decision. Scarfo said he received a high volume of objections from state employees, health care workers and education workers.
“It’s about the impact it will have on our staffing," he said.
Scarfo noted that staffing across these sectors is already tight due to COVID-19 and that the vaccine mandate could have serious consequences moving forward. He mentioned that the staff at Grande Ronde Hospital and other health care employees are already worn out and dealing with short staffing.
“Our health care workers should be getting raises after all they’ve been through, not being fired or forced to quit,” Scarfo said.
The mandate the resolution opposes requires all educators, staff and volunteers in schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade; health care workers and state employees be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 18 or six weeks after all COVID-19 vaccines receive full FDA approval, whichever date is later.
The Union County resolution states that this mandate will do more harm than good.
“A mandate will not result in significantly more vaccinated health care workers, public employees and educators, but rather drive out our organizations to other states or out of their chosen profession all together. The decision to mandate vaccines will put our rural health, public service and education systems at risk by a loss of experienced employees, while potentially being counterproductive to increasing vaccination rates," the resolution states.
One of the resolution’s concluding paragraphs states that the Union County Board of Commissioners have been and will continue to be supportive of taking a variety of steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 to keep everyone safe and healthy and “… to thoughtfully keep Union County open for business and our schools open for our students."
