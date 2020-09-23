UNION COUNTY — The Union County Safe Communities Coalition has teamed up with local restaurants to offer select discounts to celebrate “National Family Day” on Saturday, Sept. 26.
“It is a day we have to encourage families to have dinner together,” coalition coordinator Margaret Spence said.
The coalition began promoting the day more than a decade ago when a National Center for Addiction and Substance Abuse study found children and teens who eat dinner with their family are less likely to abuse drugs and alcohol. By partnering with local businesses to offer special deals for families, Spence said she hopes it will bring people together around their tables.
Due to COVID-19, some restaurants are not open for dine-in seating. However, discounts are available for takeout meals at select businesses.
A total of 17 local eateries are offering deals, including Mamacita’s International Grill, Denny’s, Cove Drive-In and Union Stoplight. Denny’s general manager Lori Millsap-Crites said the restaurant has participated every year as a family-friendly place to eat.
“It is important to get families together, get them to put their phones down and enjoy a good meal,” Millsap-Crites said.
Denny’s is offering 15% off 4-10 p.m. for families who come in with children age 18 or younger.
The Cove Drive-In is offering a free ice cream to families who come in to eat and mention that they are there for National Family Day when purchasing a meal.
“This is a family-run establishment,” manager Dominique Rheinecker said. “We 100% support and think it is important for families to have meals together.”
