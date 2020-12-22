LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners is extending a hand of assistance to nearly 100 Union County businesses.
The board voted on Friday, Dec. 18, to give $735,409 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security funding for COVID-19 relief to 94 Union County businesses. The county received the CARES funding from the state earlier this month.
The commissioners decided to give a total of $504,586.50 to Tier I applicants. These are businesses that lost revenue in both of the freezes Gov. Kate Brown’s executive orders put into effect this year. The freezes ran from mid-March to mid-May and later from mid-November to early December. The freezes were an effort to prevent the continuing spread of COVD-19.
The remainder of the CARES funding, $230,822.50, went to Tier 2 applicants. These are businesses hurt by one of the freezes or that demonstrated their revenue was down 25% or more for at least one month between March 1 and Nov. 30 compared to 2019 due to COVID-19.
“I wish we could give more, but I’m hopeful that this will make a difference,” said Paul Anderes, chair of the county board.
The county notified businesses of the availability of CARES funding on Dec. 7, and they had until noon Dec.15 to apply for it. All businesses applying received equal consideration regardless of when they applied, as long as it was before the deadline.
Every city in Union County has businesses that will receive the CARES funding.
Only businesses with 30 or less employees could apply for the funding under rules the commissioners set on Dec. 7. This is because the state asked counties to focus on using the CARES funding to help small business, said Commissioner Donna Beverage.
Beverage said she hopes the $735,409 in CARES funding can be distributed to businesses by Dec. 31.
Also on Friday, the board of commissioners voted to provide $17,000 from its economic development funding to 41 county businesses in the Tier I category to help them make their annual payments for 2020-21 environmental permits.
