LA GRANDE — The Center for Human Development announced Union County has five new cases of COVID-19. This brings the county's total to 247 as of Thursday afternoon.
COVID-19 screeners are continuing to schedule appointments for a drive-thru testing clinic Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds, 3604 N. Second St., La Grande, and again Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the same location.
Those who have been in contact with a confirmed case but have not talked to someone from the center should call 541-963-1040 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Testing will continue until supplies are exhausted.
If you have a confirmed case of COVID-19, are in close contact with a confirmed case (within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes or have symptoms of COVID-19, the Center for Human Development asks you remain in quarantine for at least 14 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.