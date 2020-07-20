LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners last week voted 3-0 to return Union County to Phase 2 COVID-19 reopening guidelines.
The vote came Wednesday morning after a brief discussion at the board’s regular meeting, according to a press release from the county.
The board on June 17 passed a recommendation asking residents to voluntarily return to Phase 1 regulations. The board, however, did not vote to actually impose Phase 1 restrictions.
According to the resolution to return to Phase 2 operations, the board determined Union County had experienced a minimal increase in the number of COVID-19 cases since the surge in early June.
Also, Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, continues to maintain its capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.
County commissioners backed the move based on the recommendation from the county’s incident management team.
