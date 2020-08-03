LA GRANDE — Union County reported no new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and continued that trend Monday, Aug. 3, with a third-straight case-free day, according to the Center for Human Development. The county remains at 388 cases.
The report continues a trend in the county of no or few cases, and is the 11th time in the last 13 days there have been no cases added to the count. There was one case reported Thursday and two Friday. The county has not had more than two new cases in a day since reporting four cases July 18. Since then, the only days with cases were two on July 21, and the three cases between Thursday and Friday.
Headed into the weekend, Union County's positive percentage of cases was 13%, according to Oregon Health Authority.
The state over the weekend surpassed 19,000 cases after OHA reported 330 cases Saturday and 285 Sunday. There were four additional deaths, putting Oregon's count at 326.
