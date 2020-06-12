UNION COUNTY — Union County’s total number of COVID-19 cases shot up to 13, more than doubling in less than a week.
The Center for Human Development, La Grande, reported the five new cases — one presumptive and four confirmed — Friday afternoon.
“These additional cases may be part of a cluster of related cases, often referred to as an outbreak, which public health is currently investigating,” according to the press release from the center.
CHD Public Health Administrator Carrie Brogoitti explained what a presumptive case means: “It could mean they’ve been tested and are waiting, could mean they tested and were negative but fit the criteria, or they could have been tested previously and results were negative but are being tested again.”
The Oregon Health Authority, meanwhile, announced Friday the state has 142 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, but listed only four new cases in Union County. The Center for Human Development reported the state will update its total online at https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19 later Friday.
Wallowa County remains at four cases total with three active. Neither county has had any deaths from the virus.
Union County’s total number of COVID-19 cases increased on Tuesday to seven, then to eight a day later. Friday’s announcement of five more marks the most for any day in the county. The week’s worth of new cases come in the wake of the county entering Phase 2 of Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening plan and after the county began more widespread testing for coronavirus. The increase is something Brogoitti said she knew was possible as the county opened up.
“Any gathering, such as protests, graduation celebrations, parades, are instances where people gathering in larger groups can pose risk,” Brogoitti said. “It’s hard to literally change how you interact with people. It doesn’t happen quickly and doesn’t happen easily. Gatherings are a place where people should be cautious and where we should work to maintain our distance.”
Brogoitti acknowledged what is most difficult is changing the behaviors and traditions people are used to. She said people are used to interacting in one way, and to interject new behaviors and ask people to change the way they do things, like touching and talking, can be difficult. These can be interactions in school, in the workplace and out in public. However, the best tool, Brogoitti said, people have in fighting against the spread of COVID-19 is to physically distance.
“Our goal is to keep the spread as low as possible, and if there is something we can do as a community we will try to do it,” Brogoitti said.
Rumors about the new cases have spread through the community, including that the people with COVID-19 were at a church or protest. Brogoitti said speculating on where someone caught the disease misses the point.
“We lose sight of the bigger picture when we focus on one event,” Brogoitti said. “Is it possible a person at an event had it and spread it? Absolutely, but it could have been any setting.”
There is a possibility, with a large increase in cases, the county may go back to Phase 1. According to Brogoitti, it would be the Oregon Health Authority’s and the governor’s offices that would make that call based on indicators measuring case numbers and rates. At this time, the county remains in Phase 2 of reopening.
Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics on Friday announced it is now requiring all patients, employees and visitors to wear a mask at all of its locations. The “mask requirement has come due to an increase in community-contracted cases of coronavirus,” according to a press release from the hospital.
As long as there are enough masks in supply, the hospital will give disposable masks to patients and visitors who do not have one. People may wear their own masks or face coverings as long as they do not have any respiratory symptoms. If someone arrives to a Grande Ronde Hospital facility with symptoms, staff will provide proper face coverings.
The hospital built up its supply of personal protective equipment and disposable loop masks and monitors their amounts, the press release said.
“In addition, due to the generosity of our own community, we have already been able to distribute hundreds of donated cloth face coverings to many of our employees and patients,” according to the release. “We have been and will continue to be good stewards of these crucial supplies.”
This new policy will be in effect until further notice as the hospital, county and state continue to monitor cases locally.
