Union County COVID-19 cases rise to four

LA GRANDE — Union County has its fourth case of COVID-19.

The Center for Human Development Inc., La Grande, on Thursday reported the latest confirmation of someone with the coronavirus in the county.

“This new case was community acquired,” according to the news release from the center, “meaning that the individual does not have a direct epidemiological link to a known confirmed case. This means that the infection was acquired from an unknown source and place in the community.”

“We need to act as if every person we come in contact with is infectious,” according to Elizabeth Sieders, the center’s communicable disease nurse. “Do not go out into the community unless it is necessary. If you do have a necessary need to be in public wash your hands after touching shared surfaces and use a cloth face covering. The only sure way to prevent yourself from getting infected is to quarantine yourself from others.”

The center also reported it and the Oregon Health Authority are working to identify and isolate those who may have been in close contact with this individual in the last 14 days.

“If you are identified as someone that was a contact and may be at risk for COVID-19 you will be contacted,” according to the center.

The center said it cannot share details about the latest individual who has the novel coronavirus due to stated federal and state privacy guidelines and laws.

The Oregon Health Authority this week also reported Wallowa County has is first resident case of the virus.

After someone contracts COVID-19, illness usually develops 2-14 days after exposure. The primary symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you have trouble breathing or feel very ill, consider contacting your healthcare provider. Those considered “high risk” include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

Many recover at home without seeing a health care provider. Individuals who feel very ill should seek appropriate care as follows:

•If it is an emergency, call 911.

•If it is not an emergency but you feel sick enough to need a medical appointment, call your doctor’s office. Let your health care provider know you are concerned about COVID-19 before you visit.

•If you do not have a doctor or need help finding a clinic call 211 for a list of clinics near you.

And every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:

•Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

•Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

•Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

•If you have to go into public, wear a cloth face cover.

•Stay home if you feel ill.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.chdinc.org/covid19 or calling 211 or 971-673-1111.