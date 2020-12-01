A face mask sits in a pile of leaves Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in La Grande. Masks, which have become as vital a part of life in 2020 as they have a point of contention, also have become a common sight in the places where refuse accrues. One would hope it’s a sign of compliance with Oregon’s public safety mandates. Union County saw a nearly 60% rise in COVID-19 cases into the final days of November.