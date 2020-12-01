UNION COUNTY — The upward trend in the number of cases in the state of Oregon that began in early November has not relented. And Union County, which had not seen a coronavirus-related death in months, saw three lives lost to the virus in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26, and one more on Saturday.
The county death toll now stands at six.
Of the four people in Union County who lost their lives last week, all were in their late 80s or older. Some had underlying conditions, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Union County’s caseload continued to rise over the weekend, though in smaller increments than during the preceding week. The county’s public health apparatus, the Center for Human Development, reported eight new cases on Saturday, three on Sunday and six on Monday, bringing the local total for the course of the pandemic to 788.
CHD repeatedly has warned that Union County’s cases are, in large part, attributable to untraceable community spread, stating in press releases “many people who test positive are not sure how or where they became infected. Because of this, taking precautions to protect yourself and reduce the spread of COVID-19 are vital.”
Union County saw a nearly 59.8% rise in cases in November, shy of Oregon’s statewide growth of roughly 65%. The state added 29,199 cases from Nov. 1-29, whereas it had seen a total of 44,921 in the eight previous months.
Oregon as a whole recorded 3,268 cases on Saturday and Sunday, a two-day record.
Saturday’s single-day total of 1,669 cases also was a record high, though the Oregon Health Authority cautioned a surge in reported cases was possible due to disruptions in the normal reporting process caused by the Thanksgiving holiday.
Oregon reported 1,314 COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 75,431,. Another seven died from the virus, increasing the statewide death toll to 912.
Union County’s positivity rate for COVID-19 tests has zoomed up as well.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, there were 201 electronic laboratory reports in the county the week of Oct. 25, with 15 positive for a rate of 7.5%. The week of Nov. 1 saw 167 tests with another 15 positive for a rate of 9%. That increased to a positivity rate of 15.4% the week of Nov. 8, with 43 positive results out of 279 reports. And the week of Nov. 15 — the most recent for available data — saw the rate hit 18.5% with 65 positive results out of 352 reports.
Wallowa County’s positivity rate in that span decreased, from 9.7% in late October (seven out of 72 reports) to 1.9% in mid November (one out of 52 reports).
Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, is among the hospitals the OHA reported has COVID-19 patients.
And La Grande remains the center for cases in the county, according to zip code data from last week’s report, with 580 cases, or 3,420.8 cases per 100,000.
Union had 32 cases, or 1,294 cases per 100,000; Cove had 21 cases, or 1,264.3 cases per 100,000; and Elgin had 30 cases, or 1,141.6 cases per 100,000.
The Oregon Health Authority was expected to evaluate each of Oregon’s counties Monday to determine where to categorize them in the state’s new “data-driven framework” for setting restrictions on social activity. The most severe restrictions possible for Union County are all but a certainty. To avoid placement into the “extreme risk” category, Union County would have needed to record fewer than 60 cases of COVID-19 in the weeks since Nov. 15. However, according to OHA, the county recorded 203 positive cases in that time, firmly cementing it as an extreme risk county.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said as she announced the new framework last week the approach would give each county more control over its own destiny. To reach the lowest level of restrictions, a county must record no more than 30 cases during the preceding 14 days and must see no more than 5% of COVID-19 tests come back positive.
