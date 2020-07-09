UNION COUNTY — Union County was reimbursed $56,511 for COVID-19-related expenses in May through federal funding, according to county Administrative Officer Shelley Burgess.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act covered the expenses. While waiting for the reimbursement, the county took money from emergency services, computer services, facilities, human services and special accounts to cover coronavirus-related costs. Burgess broke the spending into six categories.
Through the end of May, Union County spent:
•$526 on COVID-19 testing.
•$420 on telemedicine capabilities.
•$2,037 on sick and family and medical Leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
•$7,553 on medical and protective supplies.
•$16,913 on telework capabilities and teleconference meeting capabilities.
•$29,063 on payroll expenses for employees dedicated to COVID-19. These employees include those working at the joint information center and the emergency services manager.
Under the CARES Act funding structure, the county spends money for coronavirus expenses, and the federal government then reimburses the county for qualifying expenses. Burgess said Union County is in the process of calculating June’s expenses and does not yet have an estimate
Union County services received multiple grants to help with costs beyond the $50,000, Burgess said. The Oregon Health Authority provided the county with several grants, including one for $55,217 for the public health division, which in Union County is the nonprofit Center for Human Development Inc., La Grande.
According to George Thompson, spokesperson for the center, the organization in May has spent $150,000 on COVID-19.
This money paid for testing, personal protective equipment and additional staffing to meet the demand in testing and contact tracing. Some of this funding came from the county through the CARES Act, while other funding came directly from the state and federal government.
Thompson said there was no breakdown available for how much funding went to each category or source of funding.
The county also received shipments of supplies that helped offset the cost.
The Oregon Department of Emergency Management supplied approximately 50,000 surgical masks and gowns, 23,000 gloves, 2,000 face shields, 4,000 N95 masks and more than 160,000 KN95 masks since March.
These supplies were distributed across county agencies, including the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Center for Human Development.
